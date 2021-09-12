US data centre support firm locates Irish HQ in Drogheda

ITRenew, the California-based company that provides data security, engineering and re-manufacturing services to the data centre sector, has leased a new warehouse and manufacturing facility at Donore Road in Drogheda, Co Louth. The move is set to create 40 new jobs over the next three years.

The recently-completed facility extends to more than 6,000 square metres, and has a strong profile onto both Donore Road and Matthews Lane South. It provides for a clear internal height...