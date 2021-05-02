Upper floors of Leeson Street building on market for reduced price

QRE Real Estate Advisers is quoting a reduced guide price of €1.1 million (down from €1.25 million) for the upper floors of 1-2 Leeson Street Lower in Dublin 2.

The striking building, which is in private ownership, is situated in the heart of the traditional CBD, overlooking St Stephen’s Green at the junction of Leeson Street Lower and Earlsfort Terrace. Access to the upper floors is via an independent access off Earlsfort Terrace.

The...