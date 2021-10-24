Subscribe Today
24th October, 2021
Dublin’s tallest residential tower development at 42A Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 will include 198 build-to-rent apartment units will be a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom units, replacement office units and café/restaurant facilities

Capital’s tallest resi tower gets the green light

Ruirside Developments, a part of developer Joe O’Reilly’s Castlethorn and Chartered Land Group, has had its revised plans approved for a €30 million SHD development at 42A Parkgate Street, Dublin 8. At 30-storeys, Dublin’s tallest residential tower development will measure in excess of 14,000 square metres and will include 198 build-to-rent apartment units will be a mixture of one, two and...

