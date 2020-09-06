300 residential units for Monkstown, Co Dublin

Lulani Development Limited has been granted a €60 million strategic planning application by An Bord Pleanála for a residential development on the lands at Dalguise House on Clifton Lane off the Monkstown Road in south Co Dublin. The development will comprise 300 dwelling units, including the conversion of Dalguise House into two dwellings and a creche, eight new apartment blocks of 276 units, ranging in height from...