Sunday August 9, 2020
A guide to the building projects getting the green light around the country

9th August, 2020
Castlepark, Dalkey: works have begun on a 101-apartment site

Plans afoot for 725 apartments in D15

Dublin-based Ruirside Developments has submitted a strategic planning application to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of 725 apartments. The €159 million apartment development will be located in the vicinity of Rathborne Avenue in Pelletstown in Dublin 15. An Bord Pleanála are due to make a decision on this planning application by November.

€45m housing scheme planned for Rathcoole

