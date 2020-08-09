Plans afoot for 725 apartments in D15

Dublin-based Ruirside Developments has submitted a strategic planning application to An Bord Pleanála for the construction of 725 apartments. The €159 million apartment development will be located in the vicinity of Rathborne Avenue in Pelletstown in Dublin 15. An Bord Pleanála are due to make a decision on this planning application by November.

