Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Untitled

22nd March, 2020
CGI of phases one, two and three buildings at South County Business Park in Leopardstown in Dublin 18: phase 2 is now under way

Oxley Holding has been granted a strategic housing development application by An Bord Pleanála for the construction of 741 “build to rent” (BTR) residential units. The units will be located in eight apartment blocks ranging in height from four storeys to 23 storeys with lower height buildings located adjacent to the north-east and east site boundaries. The units will have a cumulative gross floor area of 68,535 square metres. The €163 million BTR apartment scheme...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blacksmith forge with prime city location offers development opportunity

The historic Boyne’s Forge in Dublin’s Silicon Docks area is on the market for €350,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

€3.6m for industrial facility and large yard in Donabate

The property is situated on a large secure yard of about 3.78 acres

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Hines reveals masterplan for Player Wills site on SCR

Renovation of the site will create space for 1,347 apartments and 15 low-rise townhouses

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago