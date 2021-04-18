Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Units at Roslevan Shopping Centre for sale on Youbid.ie

Two shopping centre units with vacant possession in Ennis in Co Clare are among the properties on offer at Youbid.ie’s auction this month

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
18th April, 2021
Units at Roslevan Shopping Centre for sale on Youbid.ie
Units 13 and 17 of the Roslevan Shopping Centre in Ennis come with an advised minimum value of €130,000 and €100,000 respectively

Two units at a Co Clare shopping centre, located less than a kilometre from the M18 motorway, are among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction later this month.

Units 13 and 17 of the Roslevan Shopping Centre in Ennis, come with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €130,000 and €100,000 respectively.

Unit 13, which is about 236 square metres, has operated as a gym in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Daniel Shannon has been appointed director of Tenant Representation at Knight Frank

Shannon rejoins Knight Frank in move from CBRE

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
The 108 in Rathgar was bought by an investor for a figure over the €2.2 million which Lisney Morrissey’s had been quoting

Tapping into an eager market: pub sales on the rise again

Commercial Donal Buckley 10 hours ago
Rebus House, just off the M1 beside Dundalk, extends to about 6,828 square metres and has planning permission for changes to the existing entrance facade

Two industrial facilities go on sale in Carlow and Dundalk

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
No 3 Captain\&#039;s Terrace in Kinsale, Co Cork, sold for €562,000 in Youbid.ie’s March auction, up 33 per cent on its advised minimum value

Hot online bidding pushes March auction prices 26% above AMV

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1