Sunday November 22, 2020
Tyrrelstown retail centre comes to market guiding €9 million

Some 6,152 square metres of commercial space at The Plaza is for sale, with occupiers including SuperValu, Hickey’s Pharmacy, Permanent TSB, Carry Out Off Licence and Paddy Power

22nd November, 2020
The Plaza at Tyrrelstown in Dublin 15 altogether provides 8,361 square metres of town-centre retail and commercial space

An interesting high-yielding commercial investment in Dublin 15 has come to the market through Hooke & MacDonald.

The Plaza comprises the district retail centre of the established residential suburb of Tyrrelstown, which is located about 2.8 km north of the Blanchardstown Centre and 12km northwest of Dublin city centre.

Developed by Twinlite about 15 years ago, the Tyrrelstown development comprises one of the largest residential developments undertaken in Ireland.

