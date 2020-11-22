Tyrrelstown retail centre comes to market guiding €9 million

An interesting high-yielding commercial investment in Dublin 15 has come to the market through Hooke & MacDonald.

The Plaza comprises the district retail centre of the established residential suburb of Tyrrelstown, which is located about 2.8 km north of the Blanchardstown Centre and 12km northwest of Dublin city centre.

Developed by Twinlite about 15 years ago, the Tyrrelstown development comprises one of the largest residential developments undertaken in Ireland.