Two well-known Dublin pubs come to the market

O'Neill's in Dun Laoghaire and the Eagle House in Dundrum are both up for sale

Licensed premises property specialists Lisney (incorporating Morrissey’s) has been instructed to bring O’Neill’s pub in Dun Laoghaire to the market for sale by private treaty with a guide price of in excess of €800,000.

The well-known and popular licensed premises is being offered on behalf of the O’Neill family, who have called...