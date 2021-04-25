Two-storey office unit in D22 comes to the market
The premises at Kilcarbery Business Park is on offer for €365,000 through QRE Real Estate Advisers
An office investment at Kilcarbery Business Park in Dublin 22 is guiding €365,000 through agent QRE Real Estate Advisers.
The modern two-storey office investment extends to some 235 square metres (GIA).
The ground floor is let to the Spiritualist Union of Ireland, at a passing rent of €14,784 per annum, on a lease of four years and nine months from March 2018.
