Two-storey office unit in D22 comes to the market

The premises at Kilcarbery Business Park is on offer for €365,000 through QRE Real Estate Advisers

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
25th April, 2021
The office investment at Kilcarbery Business Park in Dublin 22 extends to 235 square metres

An office investment at Kilcarbery Business Park in Dublin 22 is guiding €365,000 through agent QRE Real Estate Advisers.

The modern two-storey office investment extends to some 235 square metres (GIA).

The ground floor is let to the Spiritualist Union of Ireland, at a passing rent of €14,784 per annum, on a lease of four years and nine months from March 2018.

