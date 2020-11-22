Sunday November 22, 2020
Two-storey mixed-use unit in Glasnevin on market for €400k

The property in Dublin 11 is being sold through agent QRE and has an extension at the rear

22nd November, 2020
4
The end-of-terrace property on Fitzmaurice Road in Glasnevin is occupied by Corrigans Butcher and a post office

A prominent two-storey mixed-use investment on Fitzmaurice Road in Glasnevin in Dublin 11 has been launched to the market with agent QRE Real Estate Advisers, with a guide price of €400,000.

The end-of-terrace property has an extension at the rear which provides access to a small rear yard. In total, the property extends to some 177.45 square metres.

The ground floor of the building is currently occupied by two interconnected retail units, one a butcher trading as...

