Two-storey mixed-use unit in Glasnevin on market for €400k

A prominent two-storey mixed-use investment on Fitzmaurice Road in Glasnevin in Dublin 11 has been launched to the market with agent QRE Real Estate Advisers, with a guide price of €400,000.

The end-of-terrace property has an extension at the rear which provides access to a small rear yard. In total, the property extends to some 177.45 square metres.

The ground floor of the building is currently occupied by two interconnected retail units, one a butcher trading as...