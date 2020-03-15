Sunday March 15, 2020
Two new appointments at Hooke & MacDonald

Suzanne Lynch and Christine McGowan have been appointed to the New Homes team and the commercial team respectively

15th March, 2020
Christine McGowan and Suzanne Lynch join Hooke & MacDonald‘s growing team of professionals in commercial and new homes

Hooke & MacDonald had a busy 2019, with buoyant sales of new homes and multi-family/PRS investment, commercial property and lands transactions. To that end, the company is expanding its new homes and commercial teams.

The two latest appointments are Christine McGowan to the commercial team and Suzanne Lynch to the New Homes team.

McGowan has worked in the CBRE Residential Capital Markets team in London, specialising in the PRS/Build to Rent side of the market;...

