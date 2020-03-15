Two new appointments at Hooke & MacDonald

Hooke & MacDonald had a busy 2019, with buoyant sales of new homes and multi-family/PRS investment, commercial property and lands transactions. To that end, the company is expanding its new homes and commercial teams.

The two latest appointments are Christine McGowan to the commercial team and Suzanne Lynch to the New Homes team.

McGowan has worked in the CBRE Residential Capital Markets team in London, specialising in the PRS/Build to Rent side of the market;...