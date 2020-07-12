Two Meath sites up for grabs at auction in Trim

Investors and developers keen to embark on a concept-to-completion project might be interested in two such sites for sale in Co Meath. Both are being sold through property consultant Loman Dempsey, and will go under the hammer on Wednesday, July 22 at 3pm at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim.

The first of the lots is a one-acre site for sale along the banks of the river Boyne in Trim.

The site, at Friarspark on the Dublin...