Two industrial facilities go on sale in Carlow and Dundalk

Commercial agent CBRE Ireland has brought two substantial industrial/manufacturing facilities to the market on behalf of Clyde Real Estate, the property company led by Seán Gallagher, the entrepreneur, Dragons’ Den investor and former presidential candidate, and Colm Piercy, investor and former group chief executive of the Digiweb Group.

The units are located in Carlow and Dundalk.

The ‘former Braun’ facility occupies a high-profile position beside Carlow town. It extends to 20,587...