Two Georgian gems with mews can be bought as a lot on Merrion Square

Colliers International has relaunched Nos 46 and 47 Merrion Square, together with the mews buildings at Nos 46 and 47 Stephen’s Place, to the market for €10.5 million. The entire lot comprises 1,530.6 square metres.

Nos 46 and 47 comprise two adjoining, four-storey-over-basement Georgian buildings. The sale also includes the opportunity to acquire two modern mews buildings and car parking at the rear, accessed via Stephen’s Place.

They extend to 526.5 square metres and 588 square metres of...