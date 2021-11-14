Two Georgian gems near Fitzwilliam Square in D2 for €6.5m

Colliers has launched the sale of 12 and 13 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin 2, together with their mews buildings on Lad Lane, at a guide price of €6.5 million.

Nos 12 and 13 comprise two impressive adjoining four and five storey over basement Georgian buildings, together with mews buildings to the rear and generous car parking.

The properties are ideally located on Fitzwilliam Place, just 100 metres from Fitzwilliam Square in the heart of Georgian Dublin. They are immediately adjacent...