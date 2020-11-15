Two Dublin office blocks and Foxrock house sold at latest BidX1 auction

Two Dublin office blocks as well as a Foxrock house were among the lots that sold at last Wednesday’s BidX1 auction at relatively modest prices.

The most valuable of these was Knockmitten House on Knockmitten Lane, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, which sold for €916,000, or €266,000 over its €650,000 guide price. This would equate to a gross yield of less than 7.1 per cent.

Extending to 852 square metres over three storeys, it is currently let...