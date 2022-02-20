Two-bed redbrick beside Dublin’s North Circular comes to auction

A charming red brick, mid-terrace property just off Dublin’s North Circular Road, will go to auction later this month. Number 36 Sherrard Avenue in Dublin 1 will go to auction with Youbid.ie on Monday, February 28 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €320,000.

The 45.5 square metre, two-bedroom property, just ten minutes’ walk to Croke Park, comes to the market ready for immediate occupation. The accommodation comprises a hallway, living room/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room,...