Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Two apartments on sale in Clontarf for €295,000 apiece

Nos 6 and 12 Sandon Cove are two-bedroomed units of 57 square metres each and can be bought as one lot or sold separately

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th June, 2021
Two apartments on sale in Clontarf for €295,000 apiece
The two 57-square-metre units at Sandon Cove have tenants in situ and could be ideal investment properties

Two bright and spacious apartments in a sought-after Clontarf development have been brought to market by REA Grimes.

With tenants in situ in both, Numbers 6 and 12 Sandon Cove could be ideal investment properties and come to market with an asking price of €295,000 each.

The 57-square-metre two-bedroomed units can be bought as one lot or separately.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Red Rock Developments will use the new Fortwell construction facility to develop its inaugural hotel, a 113-bedroom scheme on Gloucester Street in Dublin city centre

Fortwell Capital provides €21m construction loan for Red Rock Developments

Commercial Donal Buckley 2 hours ago
Burgage Castle is a prime ready-to-go site minutes from Blessington town centre. The site has full planning for 54 houses and two apartments and the agent is guiding €4.5 million for the site, excluding Vat

Prime Blessington development site with permission for 56 new homes

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Seapark on Mount Prospect Avenue in Clontarf benefits from excellent transport links

Ten Clontarf apartments on sale in single lot

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Plans for a state-of-the-art high-bay warehouse for DB Schenker

DB Schenker completes purchase of 14 acres at Liffey Business Campus

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1