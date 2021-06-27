Two apartments on sale in Clontarf for €295,000 apiece
Nos 6 and 12 Sandon Cove are two-bedroomed units of 57 square metres each and can be bought as one lot or sold separately
Two bright and spacious apartments in a sought-after Clontarf development have been brought to market by REA Grimes.
With tenants in situ in both, Numbers 6 and 12 Sandon Cove could be ideal investment properties and come to market with an asking price of €295,000 each.
The 57-square-metre two-bedroomed units can be bought as one lot or separately.
