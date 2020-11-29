Trio of Dublin residential lots have pride of place at BidX1 auction

Three Dublin city multi-unit residential lots with guide prices exceeding €1 million are among the commercial development and residential properties which BidX1 will auction on December 9.

As many as 175 lots, with combined guide prices totalling €30 million, are included in the catalogue.

Keenest-priced of the three is an end-of-terrace building: Embassy Lodge, Prince of Wales Terrace in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, which has four apartments and a €1.1 million guide price. Located off Sandymount Avenue, it...