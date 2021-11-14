Trio of appointments at Colliers Ireland
Kate Ryan, Catherine Loughnane and Caitriona Kirrane have all taken senior positions at the real estate advisory firm
Real estate advisory firm Colliers Ireland has appointed three new senior team members.
Kate Ryan joins as director of research, and will be responsible for providing clients and colleagues with real time information trends, market analysis and research insights across all market sectors. Ryan previously held roles at BNP Paribas Real Estate and Bannon in Dublin.
Catherine Loughnane joins as an associate director in the firm’s lease advisory department. A senior chartered surveyor with more...
