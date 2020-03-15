Sunday March 15, 2020
Trinity Street car park complex to be replaced with office block

Car park operator Bashview Limited is divesting from the business as city moves toward more cycle-friendly plans

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th March, 2020
The existing six-storey mixed-use building – known as Moira House – and 171-space Trinity Street Car Park will be knocked down.

The owners of Trinity Street Car Park in Dublin city centre plan to demolish the complex and replace it with a new office block.

New documents filed with Dublin City Council by Bashview Limited – the operators of the car park – revealed the plans to demolish both the car park and Moira House, which face onto Trinity Street, Dame Lane and Andrew's Lane.

The existing six-storey mixed-use building – known as Moira House –...

