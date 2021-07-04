Translink seeks partner for £400m Belfast hub

Translink, the North’s public transport provider, has launched a global procurement process to identify a master developer partner for its £400 million Weavers Cross development, which is set to transform Belfast city centre’s social, economic and environmental fabric.

At its heart will be the new 14,864 square metre Belfast Transport Hub, the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, which is due to open in 2024.

With an expected annual footfall...