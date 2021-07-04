Translink seeks partner for £400m Belfast hub
The flagship transport development at Weavers Cross, due to open in 2024, is expected to have annual footfall of more than 20 million
Translink, the North’s public transport provider, has launched a global procurement process to identify a master developer partner for its £400 million Weavers Cross development, which is set to transform Belfast city centre’s social, economic and environmental fabric.
At its heart will be the new 14,864 square metre Belfast Transport Hub, the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, which is due to open in 2024.
With an expected annual footfall...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Two well-known Dublin restaurants up for sale
Offers of €750,000 and €700,000 are sought for Bar Italia on Ormond Quay in the city centre and Fishbone in Clontarf respectively
Grove Road site is ready to go
A prime site in Dublin 6, with planning permission for three townhouses designed by De Blacam & Meagher, is for sale for €695,000
Westland House in Dublin 12 on offer for €2.8 million
Multi-let building, finished to modern specification, in Westland Business Park has four tenants in situ
Brewhouse on track for completion in October 2021
The first phase of a major urban regeneration on the site of the former Smithwick’s brewery in Kilkenny will provide a new, high-quality office space for the city