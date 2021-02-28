Transaction volumes remain steady for licensed premises
The pub sector has remained resilient in the last year with deals worth €30 million taking place in Dublin alone
One would be forgiven for assuming that the pub sector has been decimated by the effects of Covid-19, but that is not the case.
Although the arrival of Covid-19 heralded the closure of licensed premises nationwide, remarkably the Dublin pub market in particular remained resilient with deals worth €30 million taking place in 2020.
That’s according to figures released by Lisney (incorporating pub specialists Morrissey’s) last week.
