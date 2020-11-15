Tranche of zoned lands in Meath for sale by private treaty

Lydon Farrell Property has launched 31.5 acres (12.747 hectares) of zoned lands for sale by private treaty in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

The lands, which are well located, fronting onto the N3 (Old Dublin Road), are adjacent to the Gem Group’s successful and established new housing scheme, The Willows. Over time, that development will provide significant housing, a mix of retail and leisure outlets, football pitches, a Bus Eireann bus stop and a creche.

This landbank...