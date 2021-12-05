Tramore holiday home a stroll from the surf
The terraced two-bed at 31 Seafield, ideal for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts, is on the market for €135,000
For the second year in a row, the demand for a holiday home in Ireland has outpaced supply, as a result of the continuing pandemic and uncertainty around and restrictions involved in overseas travel.
The pent-up demand has led to an increase in rural, and coastal in particular, property prices, which makes this two-bedroom, two-bathroom holiday home in Tramore in Co Waterford worth taking a second look at.
The terraced house at 31 Seafield on...
