To open or not to reopen: the great retail quandary

A high proportion of retailers in retail parks around the country have reopened. However, the percentages reopening in shopping centres are much lower.

Bannon, the estate agents, reported increased activity in the 15 retail parks which it manages in Dublin and around the country from Waterford to Sligo.

The number of reopened units in these parks ranges between 50 and 90 per cent and typically about 70 per cent of units are open. “We see most...