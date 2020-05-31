Sunday May 31, 2020
To open or not to reopen: the great retail quandary

With restrictions slowly being relaxed, more and more shops are opening for business again – but the long-term outlook remains deeply uncertain for most retail outlets

31st May, 2020
3
While large DIY stores like B&Q have reopened, smaller retailers are worried that they will be unable to attract the volume of business they need to stay viable

A high proportion of retailers in retail parks around the country have reopened. However, the percentages reopening in shopping centres are much lower.

Bannon, the estate agents, reported increased activity in the 15 retail parks which it manages in Dublin and around the country from Waterford to Sligo.

The number of reopened units in these parks ranges between 50 and 90 per cent and typically about 70 per cent of units are open. “We see most...

