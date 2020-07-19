Tipp pub and holiday homes in the west for online auction

A holiday home on Valentia Island in Kerry and a Co Tipperary pub are among some of the properties from eight counties listed on Youbid.ie for its next live-streamed auction, which takes place this coming Thursday, July 23.

Other properties include two holiday homes in Co Clare and a semi-detached family home in Limerick.

The Valentia Island holiday home listed is 1 Knightshaven, which is a short stroll from the pubs and restaurants of Knightstown...