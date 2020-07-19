Sunday July 19, 2020
Tipp pub and holiday homes in the west for online auction

Properties from eight counties will go under the virtual hammer on Youbid.ie this week

19th July, 2020
The Abbey Tavern in Cahir, Co Tipperary, a fully licensed pub, is among properties from eight counties listed on online auction platform Youbid.ie for its livestreamed event next Thursday

A holiday home on Valentia Island in Kerry and a Co Tipperary pub are among some of the properties from eight counties listed on Youbid.ie for its next live-streamed auction, which takes place this coming Thursday, July 23.

Other properties include two holiday homes in Co Clare and a semi-detached family home in Limerick.

The Valentia Island holiday home listed is 1 Knightshaven, which is a short stroll from the pubs and restaurants of Knightstown...

