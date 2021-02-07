Time to take LEED on certified sustainable buildings
Buildings and construction account for nearly 40 per cent of energy-related CO2 emissions, so a radical shift is required in the way we consume resources
Close to 90 Dublin office buildings have been or are in the process of being certified sustainable. Sustainable buildings have now moved to the centre of real estate strategies because they are good for occupiers, the environment and the bottom line.
Buildings and construction account for nearly 40 per cent of energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, so it’s clear a radical shift is required in the way we consume resources if we are to prevent or...
