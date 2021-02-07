Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Time to take LEED on certified sustainable buildings

Buildings and construction account for nearly 40 per cent of energy-related CO2 emissions, so a radical shift is required in the way we consume resources

John Shannon
7th February, 2021
Time to take LEED on certified sustainable buildings
Sustainability is also good for the bottom line. Studies have shown a 7 per cent reduction in operating costs for sustainable buildings over non-sustainable alternatives

Close to 90 Dublin office buildings have been or are in the process of being certified sustainable. Sustainable buildings have now moved to the centre of real estate strategies because they are good for occupiers, the environment and the bottom line.

Buildings and construction account for nearly 40 per cent of energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, so it’s clear a radical shift is required in the way we consume resources if we are to prevent or...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The four-bed bungalow near Minane Bridge in Co Cork would be ideal for remote working

Rural Cork four-bed takes pride of place at latest Youbid sale

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
A 7,025 square metre unit leased to pharmaceutical company VWR International at Northwest Industrial Estate was bought by Arrow Capital

Arrow Capital takes aim at four logistics assets in two counties

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Investor interest and demand for private rented sector properties remained strong last year: 94 apartments by Winterbrook at Harbour Road, Dalkey were forward sold to ILIM for about €54 million

Dublin’s private rented sector is becoming long-term stable asset, says new report

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Birch House at Millennium Park offices in Naas, Co Kildare was acquired by Yew Grove Reit in 2020

Yew Grove Reit sets its sights on offices outside Dublin

Commercial Donal Buckley 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1