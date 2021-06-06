Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Three-storey office building guiding €1.27m in Cornelscourt

1 Aspen Court extends to 357 square metres and includes 11 secure car spaces in basement

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th June, 2021
Three-storey office building guiding €1.27m in Cornelscourt
No 1 Aspen Court in Cornelscourt in Dublin 18 is part of an integrated complex of four detached office buildings

No 1 Aspen Court in Cornelscourt in Dublin 18 is now on the market for sale with the benefit of vacant possession, through agent Knight Frank.

The property is part of an integrated complex of four detached office buildings, built in 2003 and arranged around a shared basement-level car park.

No 1 compromises a modern three-storey, own-door, fully-fitted office building extending to an approximate gross internal floor area of 357.3 square metres. It comes with 11 secure basement-level car spaces.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ceiliúrlann is a detached, five-bedroom home extending to 208 square metres on a site of 0.8 acres

Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
The section of sixth floor available to rent is marked in red

Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
Rooske Lodge provides an ideal development opportunity

Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago
Hardiman House in Galway city extends to some 1,068 square metres of own-door self-contained office space over four floors.

Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1