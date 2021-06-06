Three-storey office building guiding €1.27m in Cornelscourt

No 1 Aspen Court in Cornelscourt in Dublin 18 is now on the market for sale with the benefit of vacant possession, through agent Knight Frank.

The property is part of an integrated complex of four detached office buildings, built in 2003 and arranged around a shared basement-level car park.

No 1 compromises a modern three-storey, own-door, fully-fitted office building extending to an approximate gross internal floor area of 357.3 square metres. It comes with 11 secure basement-level car spaces.