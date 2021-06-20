Three-storey Georgian building in Limerick one of online auction’s key lots

An original Georgian building offering an exciting investment opportunity in the heart of Limerick city’s office district is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction, which takes place this Thursday, June 24.

A highlight of the auction is No 28 Henry Street, a handsome, three-storey over basement Georgian building with dual aspect views and commanding a corner position on Hartstonge Street and Henry Street.

It goes under the hammer with...