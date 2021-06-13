Three retail parks in Dublin, Louth and Tipperary on sale for total €78m

Joint agents Savills and Cushman & Wakefield are selling The Parks Collection on behalf of Marathon Asset Management, quoting a guide price in excess of €78 million (exclusive of Vat) for the entire selection.

The collection comprises three established retail parks at Belgard Retail Park in Dublin, M1 Retail Park in Louth and Poppyfield Retail Park in Tipperary.

The parks are also for sale individually.