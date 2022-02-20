Three development sites on sale for €2.25m at Citywest campus
The sites, which are in the Lake Drive office area, collectively extend to 5.3 acres and are split by 1.1, 1.9 and 2.3-acre plots
Developers on the lookout for opportunities in west Dublin are likely to be interested in three prime development sites in the heart of Citywest Business Campus which have come to market with JLL.
The sites, guiding, €2.25 million but subject to change, form part of the highly successful Lake Drive office area within Citywest, and are situated within the main central office sector of this sought-after business campus.
The sites are surrounded by modern office...
