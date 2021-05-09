Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Three appointments at Turley’s office

Karen Power has joined the planning and development consultancy as associate director in the Strategic Communications team and León Murray as senior planner

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
9th May, 2021
Three appointments at Turley’s office
Seamus Donohoe, Karen Power and León Murray have joined Turley

Planning and development consultancy Turley has made two appointments at its Dublin office, following a string of new high-profile project wins.

Karen Power has joined as associate director in the Strategic Communications team and León Murray as senior planner.

Power brings 15 years’ experience in the communications field, most recently from a role with the Minister of State for the Department of Community and Rural Development.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Southern comfort as Cork market heats up

Commercial Donal Buckley 3 hours ago
Kenneth Dwyer, sales director at IWG, and Kayleigh Houlihan, area sales manager for Cork, pictured at the new €160 million Horgan’s Quay development. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

New Spaces facility offers boost to flexible offices in Cork

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
Numbers 37-42 James Place East, marked in red, offer a mix of office and mews buildings at a sale price of €7.5 million

Development opportunity of 0.38 acres off Baggot Street

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
Unit 11F in Maynooth Business Campus, an office and warehouse unit, is for sale by private treaty

Office and warehouse unit in Maynooth for €595,000

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1