Three appointments at Turley’s office
Karen Power has joined the planning and development consultancy as associate director in the Strategic Communications team and León Murray as senior planner
Planning and development consultancy Turley has made two appointments at its Dublin office, following a string of new high-profile project wins.
Karen Power has joined as associate director in the Strategic Communications team and León Murray as senior planner.
Power brings 15 years’ experience in the communications field, most recently from a role with the Minister of State for the Department of Community and Rural Development.
