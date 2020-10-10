Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Three apartments offer unique riverside city living experience

Luxury units overlooking Cork’s River Lee range from one to three bedrooms with prices starting at €280,000

10th October, 2020
7
The Lancaster Gate development is one of Cork city’s most sought-after locations

Three high-calibre apartments overlooking the River Lee in one of Cork city’s most sought-after locations have been brought to the market by O’Connor Murphy, offering a unique riverside city living experience.

The luxury one, two and three-bedroom units in Lancaster Gate on Western Road are all situated in the Fastnet section of the highly regarded development that was built in 2007 with riverside living within walking distance of the city centre...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bargains to be had as prices come down

Numerous guide prices have been reduced in BidX1’s upcoming sale on October 29

Donal Buckley | 3 hours ago

Sharp rise in flexible workspace take-up across Europe

The newly-published Flex Forward report reveals that workspace accounted for up to 30 per cent of total office take-up in the first half of 2020

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Fast-forward for sales as sector finally speeds up

After months of stasis in the market, property transactions are suddenly starting to go quicker

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago