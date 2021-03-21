Third time lucky for Galway developer’s 121-unit housing plan

It’s a case of third time lucky for long-established Galway property developer Burkeway Homes, which is to begin works on a 121-unit housing development in Bearna in June, following three attempts at lodging applications to build on the site.

Also, under the terms of the most recent grant of permission by An Bord Pleanála, Burkeway Homes will earmark at least one-fifth of the new residential units for Gaeilgeoirs looking to live in the...