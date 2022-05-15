Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Theatrical connections will pack them in for latest BidX1 auction

A theatre in Drogheda where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared is one of the properties for sale at next Thursday’s BidX1 auction

Donal Buckley
15th May, 2022
Theatrical connections will pack them in for latest BidX1 auction
Before he became Ukrainian president, Zelensky performed in 2017 at the TLT Theatre in Drogheda. The building is now part of a lot described as two warehouse investments at East Coast Business Park

The theatre where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky performed when he visited Ireland is among the lots which will go for auction with BidX1 next Thursday, May 19.

Known as TLT Theatre, the venue with a capacity for almost 1,700 people is part of a lot described as two warehouse investments at East Coast Business Park, Drogheda, Co Louth.

In 2017, two years before he became Ukrainian president, Zelensky brought his entertainment company to the Drogheda venue for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Dragons at the Docks event will be staged on September 1 at Capital Dock in Dublin 2

Top property firms make a splash for Simon

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 28 Denzille Lane in Dublin 2, with a guide price of €1.25 million, is a rare opportunity to purchase a commercial real estate investment at the rear of Merrion Square

Dublin 2 mews with development potential on sale for €1.25 million

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership has lodged an application for a €184m apartment/commercial development at the old Dundrum Shopping Centre

CIS round-up: what’s being built, when and where around the country

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
In the first quarter of this year a total of nearly €180 million was invested in deals across the whole Irish logistics sector. Picture: Getty

Comment: Logistics assets can be a hidden source of fast and flexible capital

Commercial Mel Sutcliffe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1