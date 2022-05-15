Theatrical connections will pack them in for latest BidX1 auction

The theatre where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky performed when he visited Ireland is among the lots which will go for auction with BidX1 next Thursday, May 19.

Known as TLT Theatre, the venue with a capacity for almost 1,700 people is part of a lot described as two warehouse investments at East Coast Business Park, Drogheda, Co Louth.

In 2017, two years before he became Ukrainian president, Zelensky brought his entertainment company to the Drogheda venue for...