The 'zoom or room' dilemma meets the flexible office space
Iconic Offices, which runs 16 stylish office suites and co-working spaces in Dublin city centre, has been getting strong interest from people wanting to return to the office
The vaccine roll-out currently underway has given employers and the army of office-based workers who have been working from home for the past year the first real glimpse of physically returning to their place of work, in one form or another.
While many employers have their tape measures out and are busy installing advised health and safety features to facilitate ‘The Great Return’, others, like Joe McGinley, founder of flexible office space provider, Iconic Offices,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Construction Information Services round-up
With the easing of lockdown, developers are gearing up to take a bite out of the tight housing market
DHL latest firm to be wooed by clean, green Blarney Business Park
JCD Group manages the facility, whose sustainable design are making it a key industry and employment hub in Cork
Fine Grain eyes more properties across Ireland
Office investment and development firm’s chief executive says it sees greater opportunities in acquiring properties and repositioning them, rather than buying greenfield sites