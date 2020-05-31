The long and the short of it: the return of the short-term lease

In terms of the commercial property market, we are in a very unique and unprecedented situation. As occupiers put an increased focus on the effects of the current economic climate and how to adhere to social distancing regulations, we try to anticipate the long-term impact on the Dublin office market.
Ireland has the longest lease terms of all international markets, with the majority of leases being for 25 years with a break option between years...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team