The Joy’s of it all as D2 building goes up for sale

127 Lower Baggot Street, formerly the late-night haunt Joy’s, is on the market for €2 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st November, 2021
127 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin 2: once known as Joy’s Nite Club. Picture: Andrew Nolan Photography

The sale of 127 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin 2 might leave some readers reminiscing about late-night revelling at Joy’s Nite Club, as the venue is now facing the music, so to speak.

The Georgian building was for many years the much-loved venue for a late, late drink and 1970s music nights. It has just been brought to market by Finnegan Menton, quoting €2 million.

The freehold five-storey Georgian commercial premises has been extended at...

