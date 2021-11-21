The Joy’s of it all as D2 building goes up for sale
127 Lower Baggot Street, formerly the late-night haunt Joy’s, is on the market for €2 million
The sale of 127 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin 2 might leave some readers reminiscing about late-night revelling at Joy’s Nite Club, as the venue is now facing the music, so to speak.
The Georgian building was for many years the much-loved venue for a late, late drink and 1970s music nights. It has just been brought to market by Finnegan Menton, quoting €2 million.
The freehold five-storey Georgian commercial premises has been extended at...
