The great divide: Dublin’s north-south zoning conundrum

The M50 Dublin orbital route and its motorway arteries opened accessibility to landbanks which have facilitated the last three decades of industrial expansion and development.

Traditional older industrial estates inside the M50 were developed during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Examples include Ballymount Industrial Estate, Naas Road on the capital’s southside and Coolock, Glasnevin/Finglas on the northside. The north and south Dublin industrial landscape still prevails outside the M50, the division cemented by the M50...