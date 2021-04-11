Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

The future of the office: top global trends for 2021

The pandemic has brought about radical changes to the way we work, and while the death of the office has been predicted, hybrid working appeals to a large number of workers, pointing to a demand to return to the office once society reopens

Deirdre Costello
11th April, 2021
The future of the office: top global trends for 2021
The office has a value in the areas of socialisation and collaboration

JLL’s latest research into the top global corporate real estate trends of the year have revealed a few predictable outcomes, including “hybrid working”, an increased focus on employee health and wellbeing, the race to ‘NET Zero’, and technology as an enabler.

Interestingly, however, although the ‘flex offering’ has taken quite a hit throughout the last year, it is still very much considered a key strategic tool in corporate real...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 3 Captain\&#039;s Terrace in Kinsale, Co Cork, sold for €562,000 in Youbid.ie’s March auction, up 33 per cent on its advised minimum value

Hot online bidding pushes March auction prices 26% above AMV

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
Plans for Kilcarbery Grange, part of a 1,034-home development

Clondalkin flagship project poised to begin this week

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
Finlay’s pub in Monasterevin, Co Kildare comprises a detached two-storey licensed premises with an off-licence on the ground floor

Monasterevin pub and off-licence guiding €400,000

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
An aerial shot of the M2 Airlink site in north Co Dublin, 3km from Dublin Airport

Large zoned land site beside M2 Cherryhound Interchange on market for €18m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1