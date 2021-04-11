The future of the office: top global trends for 2021
The pandemic has brought about radical changes to the way we work, and while the death of the office has been predicted, hybrid working appeals to a large number of workers, pointing to a demand to return to the office once society reopens
JLL’s latest research into the top global corporate real estate trends of the year have revealed a few predictable outcomes, including “hybrid working”, an increased focus on employee health and wellbeing, the race to ‘NET Zero’, and technology as an enabler.
Interestingly, however, although the ‘flex offering’ has taken quite a hit throughout the last year, it is still very much considered a key strategic tool in corporate real...
