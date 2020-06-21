The coronavirus conundrum for commercial leases

As the country’s reopening gradually progresses, landlords and tenants in existing leases continue to assess their current relationships. Meanwhile, negotiations for most new leases have been put on hold.

For existing leases, landlords focused on arrears accruing may consider contentious action such as issuing debt collection proceedings, a winding up petition or seek to re-enter the premises. Each action has varying degrees of risk and cost and a less contentious approach may have...