Ten Clontarf apartments on sale in single lot

Lisney has been instructed to offer ten apartments at Seapark on Mount Prospect Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin 3 for sale by private treaty in a single lot.

The sale presents an opportunity to acquire ten two-bedroom apartments in the scheme, which benefits from excellent transport links with Killester Dart Station located 1.6km to the north west and Dublin Bus stop (route 130) at the entrance to the development.

The apartments for sale are found across various blocks...