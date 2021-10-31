Ten city centre apartments in Cork on sale for €2.65 million

A portfolio of ten apartments in Cork city centre is being offered for sale by Lisney in a single lot with a sale guide price of €2.65 million.

The ten apartments in Copley Hall are part of four-storey block of 32 apartments that was designed by Scott Tallon Walker Architects and built in 2004.

Copley Hall is centrally situated in Cork city centre just off Copley Street and is within easy walking distance of South Mall, Patrick...