Tapping into an eager market: pub sales on the rise again

Sales of five hostelries in Dublin closed in Q1 of 2021, generating a combined €7.2 million

Donal Buckley
18th April, 2021
The 108 in Rathgar was bought by an investor for a figure over the €2.2 million which Lisney Morrissey’s had been quoting

Investors and developers have been outbidding publicans for most of the eight pubs that sold or went sale agreed in the first quarter of this year. However, some of the purchasing developers may include pubs in their plans for the sites.

Sales of five Dublin pubs closed in the first quarter, generating a combined €7.2 million, according to the latest report from agents Lisney Morrissey. A further three properties went sale agreed with combined prices...

