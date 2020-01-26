Sunday January 26, 2020
Tallaght’s Square set for €100m extensions in new revamp

The shopping centre is marking three decades since it opened in 1990

26th January, 2020
The proposed extension works to the Square in Tallaght

Two new extensions costing a combined €100 million are in the pipeline for the Square in Tallaght in south Co Dublin, as the shopping centre marks the 30th anniversary of its original opening in 1990.

The extensions come as a number of other property owners are advancing plans for residential developments in the nearby Cookstown Industrial Estate.

Sigma Retail Partners, which manages the Square on behalf of investment firm TIO, recently submitted a planning application for...

