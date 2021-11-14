Tallaght motor showroom hits market with €5m price tag

One of Ireland’s largest motor showroom facilities has just been brought to market for sale by property consultants Finnegan Menton. The agent is seeking offers in excess of €5 for the entire with vacant possession.

The showrooms occupy a high-profile position on Airton Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24. Currently trading as Airton Ford, Kia and Ford Commercials, the modern facility was built in 2005 and extends to a total floor area of some...