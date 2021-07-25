Tallaght is in the middle of a lively period for development

New residential development activity in Tallaght town centre, along with recent retail and leisure lettings at The Square shopping centre, look set to increase the vibrancy of the area.

Arthur O’Brien, of C+W O’Brien Architects, says that his practice alone is involved in six projects which include about 3,000 residential units, retail space in the apartment schemes and leisure projects.

Early this month, Richard Barrett’s Bartra Property Group submitted revised plans...