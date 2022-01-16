Talbot Hotel Group acquires the Clonmel Park Hotel in Tipperary
The four-star hotel, which was built in 2006 and comprises 99 bedrooms, a leisure centre and conference facilities, has undergone significant refurbishment
CBRE’s hotels division last week confirmed what may be the first hotel sale of the year – that of the four-star Clonmel Park Hotel in Clonmel, Co Tipperary to the Talbot Hotel Group. The sale was an off market transaction conducted on behalf of Tetrarch Capital, which has managed the hotel for the past seven years. The value of the sale was not disclosed.
The popular four-star hotel was built in 2006 and...
